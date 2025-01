Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 4863.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1037.81% to Rs 55.07 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology rose 4863.64% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1037.81% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.074.8415.786.407.810.147.670.085.460.11

