Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 64.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 58.57 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 64.66% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 58.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.58.5754.6213.9810.1413.119.4812.147.669.045.49

