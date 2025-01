Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 660.94 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 1.71% to Rs 135.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 137.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 660.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 608.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.660.94608.0872.9273.42350.97333.12244.61235.20135.53137.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News