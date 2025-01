SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 24.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.65% to Rs 72.04 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 24.74% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.65% to Rs 72.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.72.0451.962.557.514.093.193.662.873.582.87

