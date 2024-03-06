Bank of India spurts 0.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 144.75, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.05% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 82.39% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.75, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 22280.4. The Sensex is at 73464.71, down 0.29%. Bank of India has risen around 5.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 7.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7321.95, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 205.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

