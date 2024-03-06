Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

20 Microns Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd and Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2024.

20 Microns Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd and Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd spiked 17.33% to Rs 54.84 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16239 shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd soared 11.67% to Rs 162.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12558 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd surged 11.22% to Rs 69. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd rose 8.58% to Rs 245. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd added 7.60% to Rs 63.57. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42455 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News