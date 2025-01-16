Happiest Minds join hands with Coca-Cola Vietnam

Happiest Minds Technologies announced a strategic collaboration with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam to develop generative AI (GenAI) solutions through their Generative AI Business Services (GBS).

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam identified two key areas for improvement through technology transformation. The first involved addressing inefficiencies caused by fragmented policy information spread across multiple documents, which hindered employee productivity and decision-making.

The second focused on optimising the monitoring of cooler return on investment (ROI) nationwide, simplifying the process for sales representatives and asset managers by integrating data from multiple systems to provide actionable insights.

Happiest Minds harnesses GenAI bots, utilising Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and open-source components, to develop a conversational interface that fulfils both critical business needs ― firstly, to create a GenAI-enabled HR assistant, and secondly, to develop a cooler productivity monitoring system with an embedded layer of GenAI.

Implementing the GenAI solution at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam promises significant benefits for employees. Firstly, it enhances operational efficiency by automating tasks and streamlining processes, effectively reducing manual workload. Secondly, it fosters increased employee satisfaction and engagement, thereby boosting overall productivity levels.

Sridhar Mantha, CEO, Generative AI Business Services, Happiest Minds, said, Our enduring partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam led to the exploration of unique business cases, igniting excitement at GBS to collaborate and craft a unique GenAI solution. Given our strategic alliance with Microsoft, we were able to leverage Microsoft Azure Open AI stack to deliver tailored solutions for CocaCola Beverages Vietnam needs. In a short span since inception, we've already served over 20 customers and are actively engaging with numerous others, showcasing our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Happiest Minds Technologies and IT Solutions Company enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights.

Also Read

The IT company's consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 59.62 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 58.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 12.47% QoQ to Rs 521.64 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News