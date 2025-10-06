Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 12% YoY to Rs 3.09 lakh crore in Q2

Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 12% YoY to Rs 3.09 lakh crore in Q2

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.08% to Rs 57.09 after the bank reported a 12.13% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits to Rs 3,09,800 crore as of 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 2,76,289 crore as of 30th September 2024.

Global business grew 14.22% YoY to Rs 5,63,987 crore as of 30th September 2025, up from Rs 4,93,793 crore as of 30th September 2024.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,55,989 crore as of 30th September 2025, a 14.55% increase compared to Rs 1,36,174 crore a year ago. CASA ratio improved to 50.35% from 49.29% during the same period.

Global advances rose 16.87% YoY to Rs 2,54,187 crore as of 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 2,17,504 crore as of 30th September 2024. This includes a 37.39% rise in retail advances and a 16.57% increase in corporate advances.

The banks Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio stood at 82.05% in September 2025, up from 78.72% in September 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services across segments including treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 30th June 2025.

In Q1 FY26, the bank reported a 23% increase in net profit to Rs 1,593 crore on the back of a 16% rise in total income to Rs 7,879 crore, as compared to Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank clocks loan growth of 7.2% in Q2 FY26; total deposits rise to Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Pace Digitek lists a premium

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY26

Poonawalla Fincorp hits record high as Q2 AUM surges 68% YoY

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story