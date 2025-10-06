Bank of Maharashtra gains after total deposits rise 12% YoY to Rs 3.09 lakh crore in Q2

Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.08% to Rs 57.09 after the bank reported a 12.13% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits to Rs 3,09,800 crore as of 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 2,76,289 crore as of 30th September 2024.

Global business grew 14.22% YoY to Rs 5,63,987 crore as of 30th September 2025, up from Rs 4,93,793 crore as of 30th September 2024.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,55,989 crore as of 30th September 2025, a 14.55% increase compared to Rs 1,36,174 crore a year ago. CASA ratio improved to 50.35% from 49.29% during the same period.

Global advances rose 16.87% YoY to Rs 2,54,187 crore as of 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 2,17,504 crore as of 30th September 2024. This includes a 37.39% rise in retail advances and a 16.57% increase in corporate advances.