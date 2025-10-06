Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank clocks loan growth of 7.2% in Q2 FY26; total deposits rise to Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Bandhan Bank clocks loan growth of 7.2% in Q2 FY26; total deposits rise to Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bandhan Bank has reported 7.2% rise in loans & advances to Rs 140,062 crore as on 30 September 2025 from Rs 130,649 crore as on 30 September 2024.

On a sequential basis, the gross advances are higher by 4.8% as compared with Rs 133,625 crore as on 30 June 2025.

Total deposits of the bank added up to Rs 157,975 crore as on 30 September 2025, up 10.9% YoY and up 2.1% QoQ.

As on 30 September 2025, CASA aggregated to Rs 44,214 crore (down 6.5% YoY) and retail term deposits amounted to Rs 68,539 crore (up 39% YoY).

Bulk to total term deposits ratio was at 39.8% as on 30 September 2025 as against 48.2% as on 30 September 2024.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), as on 30 September 2025, stood at approximately 152.68%.

Pan-bank collection efficiency (excluding NPA) was at 98.0% as on 30 September 2025 as against 97.9% as on 30 September 2024.

Bandhan Bank is headquartered in Kolkata and offers group-based individual lending services in the microfinance segment. It operates through a network of 4594 branches, business units, and GRUH centres, spread across 35 states and union territories.

The bank reported 65.02% de-growth in standalone net profit to Rs 371.96 crore on a 1.97% rise in total income to Rs 6,201.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.51% to currently trade at Rs 165.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Pace Digitek lists a premium

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY26

Poonawalla Fincorp hits record high as Q2 AUM surges 68% YoY

Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.22%

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story