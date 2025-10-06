Jubilant FoodWorks reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks said that the company's consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,340.4 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 19.7% year-on-year (YoY) jump.

The companys standalone revenue from operations advanced 15.8% YoY to Rs 1,698.69 crore in Q2 FY26.

The firm added that Dominos India like-for-like (LFL) growth came in at 9.1%, while Dominos Turkey LFL growth (post-IAS-29) was positive 5.6%.

As of the quarters end, the JFL Group network reached 3,480 stores, with a net addition of 93 stores during the quarter.

Dominos India opened 81 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,321 stores, while Dominos Turkey opened 1 new stores and closed 1 store, ending the quarter with 751 stores.