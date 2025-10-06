Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 255.21 points or 0.32% to 81,474.01. The Nifty 50 index added 81 points or 0.33% to 24,971.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.06%.
The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1906 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Pace Digitek were currently trading at Rs 217.65 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 219.00. The scrip was listed at Rs 226.85, exhibiting a premium of 3.58% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 231 and a low of Rs 206.90. On the BSE, over 22.20 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.66% to 54,874.65. The index rose 0.84% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
Emami (down 1.54%), Varun Beverages (down 1.08%), ITC (down 0.77%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.76%), United Spirits (down 0.75%) Hindustan Unilever (down 0.68%), Dabur India (down 0.3%), Marico (down 0.23%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.15%) and Britannia Industries (down 0.12%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Vodafone Idea declined 2.72%. The company has announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as its new chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 6 October 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app