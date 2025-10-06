Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in morning trade as investors are awaiting for S&P Global and HSBC India Services PMI and composite PMI for September. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, upcoming IPOs and quarterly earnings season. The Nifty traded above 24,950 mark.

FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 255.21 points or 0.32% to 81,474.01. The Nifty 50 index added 81 points or 0.33% to 24,971.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.06%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1906 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged. New Listing: Shares of Pace Digitek were currently trading at Rs 217.65 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 219.00. The scrip was listed at Rs 226.85, exhibiting a premium of 3.58% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 231 and a low of Rs 206.90. On the BSE, over 22.20 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.