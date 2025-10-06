Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in morning trade as investors are awaiting for S&P Global and HSBC India Services PMI and composite PMI for September. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, upcoming IPOs and quarterly earnings season. The Nifty traded above 24,950 mark.

FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 255.21 points or 0.32% to 81,474.01. The Nifty 50 index added 81 points or 0.33% to 24,971.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.06%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1906 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Pace Digitek were currently trading at Rs 217.65 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 219.00. The scrip was listed at Rs 226.85, exhibiting a premium of 3.58% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 231 and a low of Rs 206.90. On the BSE, over 22.20 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.66% to 54,874.65. The index rose 0.84% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Emami (down 1.54%), Varun Beverages (down 1.08%), ITC (down 0.77%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.76%), United Spirits (down 0.75%) Hindustan Unilever (down 0.68%), Dabur India (down 0.3%), Marico (down 0.23%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.15%) and Britannia Industries (down 0.12%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vodafone Idea declined 2.72%. The company has announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as its new chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective 6 October 2025.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

