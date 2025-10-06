Poonawalla Fincorp hits record high as Q2 AUM surges 68% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp rallied 7.5% to Rs 563.70 after the non-banking finance company reported a stellar rise in its assets under management (AUM) for the September 2025 quarter.The stock hit a record high of Rs 570.40 in early trade today.
In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said its AUM climbed 67.7% year-on-year and 15.4% sequentially, touching an all-time high of Rs 47,625 crore as of 30 September 2025.
The firm also reported ample liquidity of Rs 6,200 crore, underscoring its strong balance sheet and prudent funding strategy.
Poonawalla Fincorp reiterated that it continues to follow a "risk-first approach" supported by robust risk management systems and a diversified asset base. The management added that the companys focus remains on sustainable and profitable business expansion in line with its long-term growth vision.
Poonawalla Fincorp is a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The company has coverage across 18 states and 2 Union Territories. The company has AUM of Rs 41,273 crore as on 30 June 2025. The company's financial services offerings include pre-owned car finance, digital PL, prime personal loan, loan for professionals, business loan, loans against property, mid-market & nbfc loan, machinery & medical equipment loan, education loan, commercial vehicle loan, shopkeeper loan, gold loan, and consumer durable loan.
On a consolidated basis, Poonawalla Fincorp's net profit fell 78.54% to Rs 62.60 on 31.95% increase in total income to Rs 1,314.01 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
The company's board will consider Q2 result on 17 October 2025.
