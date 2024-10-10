Bank of Maharashtra Q2 gross advances climb 19% YoY

The public sector bank said that its gross advances jumped 18.73% to Rs 2,17,426 crore as of 30 September 2024 as against Rs 1,83,122 crore as of 30 September 2023. Sequentially, the gross advances gained 14.15% in the September quarter from Rs 2,09,031 crore as of 30 June 2024. Sequentially, the gross advances gained 14.15% in the September quarter from Rs 2,09,031 crore as of 30 June 2024. Bank of Maharashtra reported a 15.46% growth in total deposit to Rs 2,76,291 crore as of 30 September 2024 as against Rs 2,39,298 crore as of 30 September 2023 and 11.75% grew from Rs 2,67,416 crore as on 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The bank's total business as on 30 September 2024 was at Rs 4,93,717 crore, registering a growth of 16.88% year on year (YoY) and 3.62% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,36,179 crore as on 30 September 2024 (up 12.23% YoY and up 2.13% QoQ).

CASA ratio reduced to 49.29% as of 30 September 2024 from 50.71% as of 30 September 2023 and 49.86% as of 30 June 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 79.60% stake in the bank as of 30 September 2024.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 46.64% to Rs 1,293.49 crore on 24.93% increased in total income to Rs 6,768.76 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.The PSU bank's operating profit stood at Rs 2,294.60 crore, registering a growth of 23.13% on YoY basis.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra shed 0.20% to Rs 54.68 on the BSE.

