Laurus Labs Ltd gains for third straight session

The stock is quoting at Rs 461.2, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. Laurus Labs Ltd has slipped around 9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23783.8, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 462.6, up 1.56% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 15.21% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% jump in NIFTY and a 54.8% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 102.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

