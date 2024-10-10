RBL Bank Ltd soars 2.75%

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.48, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.06% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.03% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index. RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.48, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. RBL Bank Ltd has dropped around 3.92% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25363.3, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 202.05, up 2.77% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

