Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 1.4%, Gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 130.75, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 49.64% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% fall in NIFTY and a 9.27% fall in the Nifty Media index. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 130.75, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 3.49% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2074.4, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 186.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

