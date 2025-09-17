Bank of Maharashtra soars 3.8%, rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 57.15, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% gain in NIFTY and a 8.34% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 57.15, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25332.7. The Sensex is at 82679.48, up 0.36%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 4.14% in last one month.