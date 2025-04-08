Bank of Maharashtra spurts after Q4 gross advances rises 18% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra rallied 3.53% to Rs 45.16 after the public sector bank reported that its gross advances jumped 17.84% to Rs 2,40,007 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 2,03,664 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Sequentially, the gross advances increased by 4.97% in the March quarter from Rs 2,28,642 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The bank also reported a 13.45% growth in total deposits, which reached Rs 3,07,152 crore as of 31 March 2025, up from Rs 2,70,747 crore as of 31 March 2024, and a 10.09% increase from Rs 2,79,007 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The bank's total business as of 31 March 2025 was at Rs 5,47,159 crore, registering a growth of 15.33% year on year (YoY) and 7.78% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits stood at Rs 1,63,669 crore as of 31 March 2025, marking an increase of 14.64% YoY and 19.04% QoQ.

The CASA ratio improved to 53.29% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 52.73% as of 31 March 2024 and 49.28% as of 31 December 2024.

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held a 79.60% stake in the bank as of 31 December 2024.

The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,406.45 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 35.82% as against Rs 1,035.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 21.55% to Rs 7,112.43 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 5,851.34 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News