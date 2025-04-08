Brigade Enterprises inks joint development agreement for residential project in Mysuru

Brigade Enterprises has signed a deal to develop 10 acres and 37 guntas of prime land in Mysuru through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA). This strategic acquisition marks another milestone in Brigade's commitment to expanding its presence in Mysuru, which already has about 30 projects across Residential, Office, Retail and Hospitality.

The project, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 225 crore and a total development potential of 0.37 million square feet, is set to redefine premium residential living in the region. The development will feature premium plots spanning over 8 acres, and premium apartments spread over 2 acres. The project is strategically located in the heart of Mysuru and is designed to cater to the aspirations of modern homebuyers seeking a harmonious blend of luxury, convenience, and community living.

