M&M production climbs 24% YoY in Mar'25

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 23.51% to 88,701 units in the month of March 2025, compared with 71,814 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 79,751 units in March 2025, registering a growth of 19.32% on a YoY basis.

The exports surged 163.38% YoY to 4,143 units in March 2025.

Meanwhile, the company announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahindra Advanced Technologies (MATL), with a total subscription of Rs 5 crore.

MATL, under the manufacturing and allied services category, will focus on security technologies. The formal incorporation was completed on 7 April 2025 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, following prior approval by the board on 7 February 2025.

M&M has subscribed to 50 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at par value, securing full ownership (100% stake) in MATL.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The company reported a 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.65% to Rs 2,507 on the BSE.

