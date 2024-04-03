Bank of Maharashtra up for fifth session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 65.85, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 156.73% in last one year as compared to a 28.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 92.38% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 65.85, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 22502.65. The Sensex is at 74140.98, up 0.32%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 7.77% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7176.05, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 180.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 355.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News