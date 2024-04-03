Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.56%, up for five straight sessions

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 306, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.9% in last one year as compared to a 28.17% gain in NIFTY and a 59.44% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 306, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 22502.65. The Sensex is at 74140.98, up 0.32%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 10.73% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8690.85, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 307.25, up 1.29% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 6.9% in last one year as compared to a 28.17% gain in NIFTY and a 59.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News