Sun TV Network Ltd soars 0.93%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 621.55, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.55% in last one year as compared to a 28.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.46% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 621.55, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 22502.65. The Sensex is at 74140.98, up 0.32%. Sun TV Network Ltd has slipped around 2.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1914.9, up 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 622, up 0.78% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 47.55% in last one year as compared to a 28.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.46% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 12.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

