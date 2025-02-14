Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Sales rise 0.57% to Rs 14.04 crore

Net loss of Banka Bioloo reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.0413.96 1 OPM %0.2112.75 -PBDT-0.861.24 PL PBT-1.490.67 PL NP-1.460.70 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

