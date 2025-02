G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.85% to Rs 8.47 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.85% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.475.405.792.590.450.160.230.010.220.01

