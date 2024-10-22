Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Banking stocks rise

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Banking stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE BANKEX index increasing 215.25 points or 0.36% at 59330.53 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.19%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 0.55%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.36%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 0.23%), and State Bank of India (up 0.18%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Yes Bank Ltd (down 1.09%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.65%), and Canara Bank (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 481.45 or 0.87% at 55167.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 10.58 points or 0.07% at 16255.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.2 points or 0.28% at 24851.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 300.1 points or 0.37% at 81451.37.

On BSE,1037 shares were trading in green, 2069 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

