Banking stocks rise

Banking stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE BANKEX index increasing 215.25 points or 0.36% at 59330.53 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.19%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 0.55%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.36%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 0.23%), and State Bank of India (up 0.18%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Yes Bank Ltd (down 1.09%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.65%), and Canara Bank (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 481.45 or 0.87% at 55167.51.