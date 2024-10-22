Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sunteck Realty Ltd Slips 1.44%

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Sunteck Realty Ltd fell 1.44% today to trade at Rs 570.35. The BSE Realty index is down 0.41% to quote at 8031.07. The index is down 6.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.39% and Sobha Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 73.03 % over last one year compared to the 25.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 478 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22678 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 698.35 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 379.9 on 20 Mar 2024.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

