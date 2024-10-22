Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 188.42 points or 0.45% at 42021.67 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 1.47%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.35%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 1.22%),Mphasis Ltd (up 1.08%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 1.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Wipro Ltd (up 1.02%), Coforge Ltd (up 0.92%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.8%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.56%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.52%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.9%), NELCO Ltd (down 3.78%), and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 2.65%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 481.45 or 0.87% at 55167.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 10.58 points or 0.07% at 16255.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.2 points or 0.28% at 24851.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 300.1 points or 0.37% at 81451.37.

On BSE,1037 shares were trading in green, 2069 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

