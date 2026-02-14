Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 113.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.32% to Rs 203.90 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rose 113.21% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 203.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 213.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales203.90213.11 -4 OPM %9.869.50 -PBDT12.239.44 30 PBT5.032.96 70 NP2.261.06 113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content