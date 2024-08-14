Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 32.30 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 215.86 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 215.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales215.86194.19 11 OPM %1.557.23 -PBDT-7.931.67 PL PBT-14.12-5.78 -144 NP32.30-6.12 LP
