Barbeque-Nation reappoints Rahul Agrawal as CEO & WTD for 5-year

Barbeque-Nation has announced the re-appointment of Rahul Agrawal as the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director (WTD) for a term of five years.

Agrawals new term will be effective from 31 December 2025, and will continue till 30 December 2030.

The re-appointment was approved by the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on 4 September 2025, following the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee and the board of directors.

Rahul Agrawal brings over 20 years of experience in private equity and the consumer industry. He has been with Barbeque-Nation since July 2017 and currently serves as the companys chief executive officer and whole-time director. Under his leadership, the company has grown from around 80 restaurants in 2017 to over 230 restaurants today. He has played a key role in several important milestones, including international expansion and the acquisition of popular brands such as TOSCANO (an Italian cuisine restaurant chain), SALT (an Indian cuisine restaurant), and OMM NOM NOMM (a French luxury ice cream brand). He has also overseen the launch of various delivery brands like UBQ, Barbeque-in-a-Box, and Dum Safar, a biryani brand.

Agrawal has successfully led multiple funding rounds for the company, including private equity investments, a strategic investment from jubilant foodworks, and the companys initial public offering (IPO) and listing in 2021, as well as subsequent preferential issues. Before joining Barbeque-Nation, he was a Principal at CX Advisors, an India-focused private equity fund, where he led investments in the consumer and financial services sectors. Agrawal holds a Bachelors degree in Commerce (Honors) from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIM-B). Barbeque-Nation Hospitality is primarily engaged in the business of operating casual dining restaurant chain in India.