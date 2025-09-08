Volumes spurt at Adani Power Ltd counter

Adani Power Ltd registered volume of 12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares

Bharat Forge Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 September 2025.

Adani Power Ltd registered volume of 12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.97% to Rs.640.10. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd recorded volume of 90683 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18640 shares. The stock gained 5.75% to Rs.1,202.80. Volumes stood at 20006 shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd recorded volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24431 shares. The stock lost 0.44% to Rs.1,340.10. Volumes stood at 29948 shares in the last session. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 3935 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1086 shares. The stock increased 1.51% to Rs.3,416.00. Volumes stood at 1973 shares in the last session. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 22979 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6922 shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.1,089.80. Volumes stood at 4501 shares in the last session.