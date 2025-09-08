Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DEE Development commissions balance 15,000 MT capacity at Anjar unit

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
DEE Development Engineers has successfully commissioned the balance 15,000 metric tons of manufacturing capacity of Process Piping Solutions at its newly developed Anjar Facility located at Village Lakhapar, District Kutch, Gujarat, effective 08 September 2025.

With this commissioning, the total installed capacity at the Anjar Facility now stands at 30,000 metric tons per annum, thereby doubling the plant's production capability within a short span of its establishment. This marks a critical step in strengthening DEE's ability to cater to growing demand across domestic and international markets.

The commissioning of the additional capacity comes at a time when DEE is supported by a healthy order book of approximately Rs 1,335 crore from marquee clients across sectors such as oil & gas, power, chemicals, and Process Industries.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

