Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto retails grow modestly by 2.48%, positive outlook after GST 2.0 rollout

Auto retails grow modestly by 2.48%, positive outlook after GST 2.0 rollout

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released Vehicle Retail Data for August 2025.

According to FADA, India's auto retails registered a modest growth of 2.48% on year in August 2025 and monthly gain of 0.02%.

The 2W retails in August registered a modest growth of 1.34% M-o-M and 2.18% Y-o-Y. Enquiries remained strong, fuelled by the onset of festivals such as Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, with many customers keen on auspicious-day deliveries. However, excessive rains and localised floods in North India disrupted rural mobility, while erratic supply of popular scooter models constrained conversions.

CV retails in August grew by 8.55% Y-o-Y but softened marginally by -1.11% M-o-M. Dealer feedback suggests that while product acceptance and order clearances remained healthy.

PV retails in August recorded a modest growth of 0.93% Y-o-Y while softening by -1.63% M-o-M. The month began on a positive note with healthy enquiries and festive bookings, but momentum slowed in the latter half as the announcement of GST 2.0 reforms led many customers to postpone purchases, anticipating a price reduction.

Meanwhile tractors registered an exceptional 30.14% Y-o-Y growth. Only 3-wheelers (-2.26%) and construction equipment (-26.45%) moderated slightly in August 2025.

For auto retails, September will be a two-phase month: a muted first half due to Shraddh and GST wait-and-watch, followed by a sharp surge as policy clarity, festive sentiment, and OEM schemes that mirror upcoming GST reductions converge. These schemes allow customers to book vehicles now while enjoying GST-aligned benefits, ensuring timely deliveries on their preferred auspicious dates such as Navratri and Durga Puja. Dealers across categories expect this strategy to unlock deferred demand and smoothen festive season supply.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Decision to make health and life insurance GST-free commendable, says PHDCCI

Aurobindo Pharma's Bachupally facility flagged with eight USFDA observations

Spicejet tumbles on reporting dismal Q1 outcome

BSE SME Rachit Prints weaves a weak market debut

Welspun Living CFO Sanjay Gupta resigns

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story