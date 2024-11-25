Barclays Investments & Loans (India) standalone net profit rises 171.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.65% to Rs 85.57 crore

Net profit of Barclays Investments & Loans (India) rose 171.82% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 85.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.85.5772.1272.9666.445.162.224.401.862.991.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News