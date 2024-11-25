Pace Automation standalone net profit rises 7.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Pace Automation rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.111.0937.8429.360.420.320.390.300.290.27

