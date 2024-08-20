Barclays Investments & Loans (India) standalone net profit rises 194.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 89.55 crore

Net profit of Barclays Investments & Loans (India) rose 194.64% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 89.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.89.5566.3272.9565.273.231.122.410.791.650.56

