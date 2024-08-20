Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Barclays Investments & Loans (India) standalone net profit rises 194.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 89.55 crore

Net profit of Barclays Investments & Loans (India) rose 194.64% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 89.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales89.5566.32 35 OPM %72.9565.27 -PBDT3.231.12 188 PBT2.410.79 205 NP1.650.56 195

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

