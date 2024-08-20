Elan Avenue reports standalone net profit of Rs 64.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 104.17 crore

Net profit of Elan Avenue reported to Rs 64.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 104.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

