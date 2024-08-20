Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 66.01% in the June 2024 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit declines 66.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 517.17 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport declined 66.01% to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 517.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 423.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales517.17423.33 22 OPM %58.6265.00 -PBDT195.64222.71 -12 PBT76.39135.87 -44 NP50.65149.03 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trade groups gives suggestions for Rising Rajasthan investor summit

Weak dollar, western investor buying drive gold prices to record high

Sexual abuse at Badlapur school: What happened & why are people protesting

Experts call for civil service overhaul as govt pulls back on lateral hires

About 2,000 registrations issued under 'India Handloom' brand: Govt

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story