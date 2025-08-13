Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.16% to Rs 22.36 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation rose 12.70% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 113.16% to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.3610.4933.3621.937.173.617.103.577.106.30

