Kuber Udyog standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.25% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Kuber Udyog rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 56.25% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.250.1660.0075.000.090.060.090.060.090.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News