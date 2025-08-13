Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 198.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.47% to Rs 19.81 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 198.67% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 113.47% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.819.2816.307.973.251.143.050.972.240.75

