The key equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some positive points in early trade on Friday, supported by easing global crude oil prices. The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level. IT, PSU Bank and realty shares advanced while FMCG, metal and consumer durables shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 2.28 points or 0.03% to 75,903.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 3 points or 0.01% to 23,911.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.06% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.15%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,770 shares rose and 1,515 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.53% to 14.75. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,042.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,821.00 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 May 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Alkem Laboratories jumped 4.18%. The company reported 25.11% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 251.11 crore despite 14.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,603.32 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025. Roto Pumps fell 2.27% after the company reported a 55.47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 12.87 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Numbers to Track: In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.5500 compared with its close of 95.5800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.06% to Rs 157,731. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 99.08. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.40% to 4.434. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement fell 94 cents or 1% to $92.77 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia markets traded higher on Friday as investors weighed fresh military activity involving Iran against signs that Washington and Tehran were moving closer to a temporary agreement to halt their three-month conflict.

Irans armed forces reportedly fired missiles at unspecified targets late Thursday, according to media reports. The latest military activity in southern Iran came just hours after the Pentagon said Tehran had fired a ballistic missile toward Kuwait and deployed attack drones in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Thursday, a White House official confirmed a media report saying the U.S. and Iran had "mostly agreed" on the terms of a deal aimed at temporarily halting the three-month conflict. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at records on Thursday as tech resumed its leadership, and traders weighed a reported agreement between U.S. and Iranian negotiators to extend the ceasefire.