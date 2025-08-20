Barometers pare losses; FMCG shares in demand

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 78.87 points or 0.09% to 81,725.24. The Nifty 50 index rose 19.35 points or 0.08% to 25,001.15.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.30%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,222 shares rose and 1,381 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Regaal Resources were currently trading at Rs 137.65 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 34.95% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.
The scrip was listed at Rs 141.80, exhibiting a premium of 39.02% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 145.70 and a low of Rs 131.90. On the BSE, over 42.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.74% to 56,526.70. The index added 3.42% in the previous three trading session.
Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.49%), Varun Beverages (up 1.31%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.2%), Dabur India (up 1.12%) and Marico (up 1.1%), Nestle India (up 1.09%), Emami (up 0.95%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.81%), Britannia Industries (up 0.75%) and United Spirits (up 0.53%) added.
On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (down 0.73%), United Breweries (down 0.55%) and ITC (down 0.24%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
GNG Electronics added 2.97% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.55% to Rs 18.52 crore on 22.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Kranti Industries rose 2.09% after the company announced that it has received a new purchase order from Ingersoll-Rand Industrial U.S., Inc., a United States-based customer.
Servotech Renewable Power System surged 5.80% after the company secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore from the Jaipur division of North Western Railway for installing a 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar power plant.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app