Barometers pare losses; FMCG shares in demand

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded near the 25,000 level. FMCG shares extended gains for the three trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 78.87 points or 0.09% to 81,725.24. The Nifty 50 index rose 19.35 points or 0.08% to 25,001.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.30%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,222 shares rose and 1,381 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Regaal Resources were currently trading at Rs 137.65 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 34.95% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 141.80, exhibiting a premium of 39.02% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 145.70 and a low of Rs 131.90. On the BSE, over 42.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.74% to 56,526.70. The index added 3.42% in the previous three trading session.

Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.49%), Varun Beverages (up 1.31%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.2%), Dabur India (up 1.12%) and Marico (up 1.1%), Nestle India (up 1.09%), Emami (up 0.95%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.81%), Britannia Industries (up 0.75%) and United Spirits (up 0.53%) added.

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (down 0.73%), United Breweries (down 0.55%) and ITC (down 0.24%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GNG Electronics added 2.97% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.55% to Rs 18.52 crore on 22.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Kranti Industries rose 2.09% after the company announced that it has received a new purchase order from Ingersoll-Rand Industrial U.S., Inc., a United States-based customer.

Servotech Renewable Power System surged 5.80% after the company secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore from the Jaipur division of North Western Railway for installing a 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar power plant.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

