Regaal Resources jumps on debut

Shares of Regaal Resources were currently trading at Rs 137.65 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 34.95% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 141.80, exhibiting a premium of 39.02% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 145.70 and a low of Rs 131.90. On the BSE, over 42.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Regaal Resources was subscribed 159.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2025 and it closed on 14 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 96 and 102 per share.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of its certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company amounting to Rs 159 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2025, total outstanding indebtedness was Rs 561.153 crore. Regaal Resources is a leading maize-based specialty products manufacturer in India, with a crushing capacity of 750 TPD at its facility in Kishanganj, Bihar. The company produces native and modified maize starch, co-products like gluten and fiber, and value-added food items. Regaal serves diverse industries such as food, pharma, paper, and adhesives, generating over Rs 900 crore in revenue (FY25), mostly from domestic markets. It plans to expand capacity to 1,650 TPD to meet growing demand.