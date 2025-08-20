Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast partners with PAX India

PG Electroplast partners with PAX India

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To manufacture POS devices in India

PG Electroplast (PGEL) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with PAX India, a subsidiary of PAX Global Technology, to manufacture Point-of-Sale (POS) devices in India.

Under the arrangement, PGEL will manufacture PAX-branded POS devices at its existing facilities, with production slated to begin by the end of this year. This agreement marks PGEL's entry into the payments and financial technology hardware segment, expanding its presence beyond consumer electronics into high-growth digital infrastructure solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index rebounds to one-week high above 98 mark

Regaal Resources jumps on debut

Nasdaq Slides as Tech Stocks Weigh; Dow Hits Record Intraday Before Flat Close

Lupin launches Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension 32 mg in US market

Government to ban money-based online gaming under Online Gaming Bill

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story