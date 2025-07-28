Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

The headline equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark. Realty shares witnessed selling pressure for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 57.70 points or 0.08% to 81,517.51. The Nifty 50 index added 31.40 points or 0.12% to 24,864.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,028 shares rose and 1,664 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Economy: India's forex reserves dipped by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion for the week ending July 18, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday. For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, slipped by $1.201 billion to $587.609 billion, the data released on Friday showed. However, the gold reserves increased by $150 million to $84.499 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.683 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Result today: Adani Green Energy (up 2.12%), Apollo Micro Systems (down 2.15%), Indusind Bank (down 0.45%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 0.75%), JK Paper (down 1.62%), KEC International (up 0.83%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 0.12%), Mold-Tek Packaging (up 0.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (down 1.01%), NTPC Green Energy (up 2.17%), Paradeep Phosphates (up 5.35%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.06%), Quess Corp (down 0.84%), RailTel Corporation of India (down 1.64%), Sanghi Industries (up 0.39%), Transport Corporation of India (down 1.37%), Thangamayil Jewellery (up 0.46%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.09%), TTK Prestige (up 0.08%), UPL (up 0.18%) and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 0.92%) will announce their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.90% to 923.05. The index slumped 8.26% in five consecutive trading sessions. Lodha Developers (down 4.37%), DLF (down 2.8%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.24%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.77%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.64%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.55%), Raymond (down 1.25%), Godrej Properties (down 1.24%) and Sobha (down 0.88%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: ACME Solar Holdings surged 9.16% after the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steeply higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.