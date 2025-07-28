Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark. Realty shares witnessed selling pressure for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 57.70 points or 0.08% to 81,517.51. The Nifty 50 index added 31.40 points or 0.12% to 24,864.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,028 shares rose and 1,664 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's forex reserves dipped by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion for the week ending July 18, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, slipped by $1.201 billion to $587.609 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

However, the gold reserves increased by $150 million to $84.499 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.683 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Result today:

Adani Green Energy (up 2.12%), Apollo Micro Systems (down 2.15%), Indusind Bank (down 0.45%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 0.75%), JK Paper (down 1.62%), KEC International (up 0.83%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 0.12%), Mold-Tek Packaging (up 0.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (down 1.01%), NTPC Green Energy (up 2.17%), Paradeep Phosphates (up 5.35%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.06%), Quess Corp (down 0.84%), RailTel Corporation of India (down 1.64%), Sanghi Industries (up 0.39%), Transport Corporation of India (down 1.37%), Thangamayil Jewellery (up 0.46%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.09%), TTK Prestige (up 0.08%), UPL (up 0.18%) and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 0.92%) will announce their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.90% to 923.05. The index slumped 8.26% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Lodha Developers (down 4.37%), DLF (down 2.8%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.24%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.77%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.64%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.55%), Raymond (down 1.25%), Godrej Properties (down 1.24%) and Sobha (down 0.88%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ACME Solar Holdings surged 9.16% after the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steeply higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure advanced 2.32% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 233.74 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 17.86% to Rs 5,907.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lodha posts 42% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; achieved more than 90% of FY26 business guidance

INR sees mild recovery in opening trades

Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story