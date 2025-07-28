Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sees mild recovery in opening trades

INR sees mild recovery in opening trades

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The Indian rupee is recovering some of its lost momentum in opening trades on Monday tracking mild weakness in dollar overseas and positive cues from equities. Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, amid optimism that a number of trade deals will be worked out prior to US President Donald Trump's August 1 deadline after the U.S. and the European Union ratified a trade agreement over the weekend, with 15 percent tariffs on most European exports, including cars. INR opened at Rs 86.47 per dollar and is holding to the level so far during the day. The DXY could is however staying above 97 mark ahead of FOMC this week that could add weight on the domestic unit. Moreover, recovery in international oil prices could also add limit gains in the counter. On the NSE, USDINR was last seen at 86.57.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

