Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan announced the launch of The Spirit of Kashmyr, a true luxury vodka. The roll out begins in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Goa, Maharashtra and other key markets across the country. With this latest innovation, the Company strengthens its premiumisation journey, blending tradition, elegance, and contemporary craftsmanship.

The brand introduces two exquisite variants Indian Natural Vodka and Indian Saffron Vodka, each crafted to reflect the purity, depth, and heritage of its origin.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, With The Spirit of Kashmyr, we mark a pivotal milestone in Radico Khaitan's premiumisation journey. As India's largest vodka makers, we bring deep category expertise and an unparalleled understanding of the craft. Coupled with our nuanced appreciation of luxury, we are well positioned to build brands that are elevated, authentic, and globally benchmarked. This launch reflects our confidence and commitment to creating world-class brands that celebrate India's rich heritage while resonating deeply with the evolving tastes of modern consumers. This vodka is created with an aspiration to transform into a leading global brand. It is a step forward that aligns perfectly with our long-term vision to redefine the Indian alcobev landscape through innovation, excellence, and distinction.