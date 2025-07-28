Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India administered by PFRDA, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrollments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year (FY 2025-26) alone. The has scheme celebrated its 10th anniversary since its launch on May 9, 2015.

Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganized sector. Its remarkable success is a result of the dedicated and untiring efforts of all Banks, Department of Posts (DoP) and SLBCs/UTLBCs and the continued support of the Govt.

APY is meticulously designed to provide 'Sampurna Suraksha Kavach' (Complete Security Shield), by ensuring a guaranteed monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for the subscriber post-60 years of age, the same pension to the spouse after the subscriber's demise, and return of the accumulated corpus to the nominee after the death of both. It is open to all Indian citizens between the age of 18-40 years except those who are or have been income tax payers.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

