Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India administered by PFRDA, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrollments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year (FY 2025-26) alone. The has scheme celebrated its 10th anniversary since its launch on May 9, 2015.

Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganized sector. Its remarkable success is a result of the dedicated and untiring efforts of all Banks, Department of Posts (DoP) and SLBCs/UTLBCs and the continued support of the Govt.